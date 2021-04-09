Pepper Thai Pours Teigen Family Traditions Into Her New Cookbook

You may know Vilailuck Teigen as Pepper Thai, what’s almost become a stage name for America’s favorite Thai mom. Vilailuck was too hard for her American friends to say, she explains, so the nickname Pepper stuck—thanks to her well-documented love of spicy chilies. All of her Thai friends and family, however, know her by the nickname Mem. It’s the same nickname my mom has.

“When I first came from Thailand, my husband took me to the bank,” she recalls, laughing. “At the end of the transaction, the teller was like, ‘Thank you ma’am,’ and I was like, ‘Wow! I feel so special! How did they already know my name?’” It was just easier to stick with Pepper.

This is just one of many parallels that makes me feel like I’m speaking with my own mom when chatting with Pepper about her first cookbook, The Pepper Thai Cookbook. (Her famous daughter, Chrissy, just so happened to write the book’s foreword). Like my mom, Pepper is the oldest sister in her family. Like my mom, she had to help her mother and grandma sell food when she was a kid growing up in Korat—a region in Northeastern Thailand known for its fruitful agriculture and fiery dishes. Like my mom, she cooks with feeling, not precise measurements.

“When Thai people make recipes, they’re never exact. So when developing the recipes for this cookbook, we had to recipe-test multiple times,” Pepper explains. “Usually, when I pick up salt, I just pinch it. But for writing the recipe, I really had to find perfect ratios and measure and weigh everything.” She gives credit to her cowriter, Garrett Snyder, for helping to reel her in when it came to precision.

Growing up, Pepper would never have imagined becoming a celebrity chef or writing a cookbook. Instead, she worked with her mom to sell breakfasts, lunches, and snacks to school children in Korat: bags of sliced fruit, freshly pounded papaya salad, and small trays of sticky pad Thai.

“When I was a kid, I never knew what I wanted to be when I grew up. I just started making food with my mom because that was my mom’s job,” she recalls. “As the oldest daughter, I had to help. I did go to high school and then trade school, focusing on hospitality. My mom wanted me to work in hotel management.”

Instead, after meeting American Ron Teigen while he was working abroad, she found her way to the United States with her eldest daughter Tina in tow. She remembers struggling through missing her family, being unable to speak the language, and constantly craving Thai food.

“When I first got to America, I missed Thailand so much,” Pepper says. “I was living in America’s countryside, far from markets. For fresh produce, I had to go to bigger cities that required two or three hour drives.”

But Pepper persisted. She found dried goods—soy sauce, chilies, dried shrimp—from Vietnamese and Lao markets. She began adapting her signature Thai recipes into entirely new fusion versions. “I had to try to survive,” she says. “Writing this cookbook made me remember the things I’ve learned with my mom and the recipes I had to adapt.”

One of the recipes she modified and included in her cookbook is khao tod, or crispy rice salad. Traditionally, the dish calls for an electrifyingly sour fermented sausage known as nam. Nam isn’t always easy to find, though, so Pepper swaps the sausage with Spam and gives it a generous squeeze of lime to capture the same mouth-puckering tartness.

These days, Pepper finds joy in cooking for her family no matter where they are. When they go on vacation, she always packs a box of Mama instant noodles and makes sure to bring her krok—a giant wooden mortar and pestle—so she can make papaya salad. It’s just like the first time I went to Europe with my mom, who also had crinkly silver squares of Mama noodles crammed in her backpack.

“I’ll miss Thai food otherwise!” Pepper says. “Truthfully, Thai food isn’t hard to cook. Some western foods take three to four hours in the oven! Like turkey? It takes all day to cook.” If you can prepare a Thanksgiving feast, Pepper assures that you can prepare a simple Thai dish. “I don’t want people to be scared. In terms of ingredients, they all work together and help each other.”