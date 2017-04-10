Food & Drink

Finally, You Can Drink Your Cheesesteak and Eat It Too

By Published On 04/10/2017 By Published On 04/10/2017
More From Eat This

related

These Egg Noodle Baskets Are the Best Thing You Can Make With Instant Ramen

related

Forgo the Japanese Takeout and Make Katsudon at Home Instead

related

Any Day Is Better With Buffalo Chicken Cheese Fries

related

This One-Pot Greek Chicken Is an Easy Weeknight Meal

Trending

related

This Sky Pool Is Scary as Hell

related

Uber Has Now Been Banned From an Entire Country

related

A Bird Hit This Guy Right in the Face on a High Speed Roller Coaster

related

Louis C.K. Can't Keep It Together in This Hilarious 'SNL' Sketch

Inhaling a Philly cheesesteak is a messy affair with all the cheese sauce and thin-sliced steak and drool. Weirdly, though, transforming the Sandwich of Brotherly Love into a soup somehow reduces the mess by encasing the whole shebang in a bread bowl. Did we find the cure for the common cold here? Probably not. But at least we eliminated the need to choose between soup and sandwich, and saved you a trip to the dry cleaner.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Other Stuff You'll Like In Eat This

related

READ MORE
Satisfy All of Your Pepperoni Cravings With These Portable Pizza Muffins
Eat This

related

READ MORE
You Will Want to Make These Bacon-Wrapped Jalapeño Chicken Poppers Immediately
Eat This

related

READ MORE
These Loaded Mediterranean Fries Are a Perfect Excuse to Eat Potatoes for Dinner
Eat This

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like

Learn More