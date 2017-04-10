Finally, You Can Drink Your Cheesesteak and Eat It Too

Inhaling a Philly cheesesteak is a messy affair with all the cheese sauce and thin-sliced steak and drool. Weirdly, though, transforming the Sandwich of Brotherly Love into a soup somehow reduces the mess by encasing the whole shebang in a bread bowl. Did we find the cure for the common cold here? Probably not. But at least we eliminated the need to choose between soup and sandwich, and saved you a trip to the dry cleaner.
