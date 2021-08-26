12 Fall Restaurant Openings in Phoenix to Get Excited About
Get these on your calendar.
While the last year and a half has been ridden with nonstop pandemic-related challenges for all of us, especially those in the hospitality industry, the hardworking members of the restaurant community have overcome and are moving forward with brand new concepts right in time for fall—the best season in Arizona, if you ask us. From best-loved breweries expanding to brand new concepts by well-respected chefs, you won’t want to miss checking out these dining destinations.
Address: 3325 W Chandler Boulevard, Chandler, AZ 85226
Opening date: September
This Illinois-based winery and restaurant already boasts more than 40 locations nationwide, but this eatery will mark its second location in Arizona—with the much-anticipated East Valley location joining the existing North Scottsdale location. Cooper’s Hawk Winery & Restaurants is perfect for the wine lover in your life with rave reviews and an impressive selection of wines from all over the world. Plus, the menu is vast—including everything from burgers to pasta and seafood, so there’s something for everyone.
Address: 101 E Washington Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Opening date: September
Arcadia dining darling and LGO Hospitality mainstay, Ingo’s Tasty Food, is expanding to downtown Phoenix after eight years of being a solo location. The new restaurant will boast an all-day menu starting with pastries from the local favorite LGO Bakeshop and ending with high-end gourmet burgers and the famous Ingo’s Greyhound.
Address: 340 N 3rd St. Phoenix, AZ 85004
Opening date: September
The Carcara within the Sheraton Phoenix Downtown marks one of the final stages of the hotel’s large-scale renovation. The 7,000 square-foot restaurant honors Phoenix’s agricultural roots with design inspired by cotton fields and citrus groves—even incorporating Cara Cara orange trees (which inspired the name of the restaurant!) around the perimeter of the eatery. The menu is heavily influenced by Native American and Sonoran dishes, with entrees such as prosciutto-wrapped seared scallops and beef ribeye with roasted fingerling potatoes.
Address: 2836 S. Signal Butte Road, Mesa, AZ 85209
Opening date: September
Someburros, a family-owned and operated fast casual eatery that’s been in the Valley for 35 years, is opening its 12th statewide location. It will offer the same time-tested family recipes Arizonans have grown to love at the other locations including their famous burros made with carne asada, machaca beef, or pollo asado.
Address: 1950 E. Williams Field Road Suite 102
Opening date: September 22
North Italia, created by Fox Restaurants Concepts founder Sam Fox nearly two decades ago, is known for its modern Italian dishes—such as made-from-scratch pastas and daily pizzas. We also love the sangria, braised short rib, and the shareable heirloom tomato and burrata. This location will be the concept’s fourth Arizona location and 28th US location, making a new home near the bustling San Tan Village.
Address: 1950 E. Williams Field Road Suite 101
Opening date: September 28
Flower Child will join its sister concept, North Italia, near San Tan Village, bringing the people of Gilbert quick and healthy cuisine options like the Flying Avocado Wrap, Organic Kale Salad, and “Forbidden” Rice Bowl. The restaurant, which was also founded in Arizona, will be the concept’s 28th location—joining others across Arizona, California, Colorado, Georgia, Maryland, Nevada, North Carolina, Texas, Virginia, and Washington, DC.
Address: 214 E Roosevelt Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Opening date: October
The beloved Tempe-based brewery is bringing its internationally recognized, award-winning brews to its third Arizona location, opening within the MonOrchid on downtown Phoenix’s Roosevelt Row. Beer lovers can look forward to favorites such as the Day Drinker Light Lager, White Rabbit Hazy IPA, and Bière Blanche as well as elevated bar food dishes such as sandwiches, burgers, and rustic pizzas.
Address: 4801 E. Cactus Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Opening Date: October
The Maggiore Group—known for best-loved Italian restaurants such as Tomaso’s and The Sicilian Butcher and brunch mainstay Hash Kitchen—is making its foray into Mexican cuisine with The Mexicano.
Guests can look forward to menu items like the Lava Rock Fajitas, Smoking Ceviche, and an array of “Machetes”—four-foot corn masa quesadillas stuffed with oaxaca cheese, green salsa, and a choice of braised short ribs, chicken tinga, al pastor, or zucchini blossoms. Plus, the restaurant is bringing the country’s first build-your-own Michelada bar and piñata margaritas—perfect for sipping on the eatery’s extensive patio.
Address: 5538 N 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014
Opening Date: October
Christopher Collins—the restaurateur behind Twisted Grove Parlor & Bar, Grassroots Kitchen & Tap, and more—is expanding with two new concepts in uptown Phoenix replacing Stock & Stable and Honor Amongst Thieves. Neighborly Public House is meant to live up to its name with a comfortable, warm atmosphere and filling protein-forward dishes. The restaurant will offer menu items such as grilled salmon, ribeye, and charred cauliflower steaks. It will also feature an upgraded patio with lush landscaping and new fence to minimize distracting street noise.
Address: 5538 N 7th Street, Phoenix, AZ 85014
Opening Date: October
St. Urban will be located directly above Neighborly Public House in The Colony—a 1950s-style development in Phoenix’s vibrant uptown. The French brasserie-inspired eatery will offer light bites and small plates perfect for happy hours as well as pressed sandwiches and flatbreads. Plus, the space, which previously housed the Honor Amongst Thieves speakeasy-style bar, is also getting a makeover with new windows looking over Camelback Mountain and a light, muted color palette.
Address: 100 N 3rd Street, Phoenix, AZ 85004
Opening Date: November
Huss Brewing—creator of award-winning beers such as the Scottsdale Blonde and the Papago Orange Blossom—is opening a craft beer taproom, full-service restaurant, and to-go counter at the Phoenix Convention Center in downtown Phoenix, perfect for a quick beer and bite before or after sporting events, concerts and other festivities. Find it housed within an inside-outdoor space on the busy Monroe Street between 2nd and 3rd.
Address: 13838 N. Scottsdale Road, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Opening Date: September
Arizona’s best-loved affordable salad franchise is opening yet another location, but if you ask us—you can’t have too many of these healthy drive-thru eateries. Whether you opt for a $2.99 breakfast burrito, $5.74 salad, or $1 lemonade, you really can’t go wrong.