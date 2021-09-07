Bake Pineapple Upside Cake and Chase it With This Rum Cocktail

Just when you thought all the brilliant ideas were taken, a new woman-owned business grows in Brooklyn. Inspired by the three-person dinner parties they’d been throwing during the pandemic, Secoyah Browne and Chandra Touch opened Whisk & Whiskey, a space dedicated solely to baked goods and cocktails that reflect their respective heritages.

Born to Trinidadian parents and a graduate of the Institute of Culinary Education, Browne represents the “whisk” side of the business. The “whiskey” side belongs to Touch, a first-generation Cambodian-American who has been in the service industry since she was 14 and helped design bar programs at places like Porta in Jersey City.

“We were honestly surprised someone hadn’t opened this type of shop sooner,” says Browne, who also goes by Chef Coy. “In this area, in particular, there are no real West Indian or Cambodian restaurants, despite the fact that about 200,000 Trinidadians live in New York City. People need to taste these flavors.”

Whisk & Whiskey’s drink menu consists of 10 or so craft cocktails, local beer and wine, and coffee selections from the popular La Colombe. Baked goods include cookies, cakes, and fluffy pastries (think biscuits meets arepas) stuffed with ingredients like jerk chicken or sweet Cambodian chili sauce. The duo explains that melding their two cultures, culinarily, was a natural fit. Spices like tamarind are common in both regions, as well as the prevalence of chili peppers—from scotch bonnet to Thai chilies.

“Coy and I spent a lot of time together during the pandemic and we were able to make dinner, have conversations about food, and it truly made us realize what we were passionate about,” Touch explains. “We had a lot of similarities in flavors and cultures even if we are from opposite ends of the world.”

One way their backgrounds play off each other beautifully is by pairing Browne’s pineapple upside down cake with a rum cocktail from Touch. For the dessert, vanilla cake is baked with pineapple slices, maraschino cherries, and brown sugar.

“I joke and call her the prom queen because she’s such a beautiful cake,” Browne says. “As soon as you have a slice, you’re taken back to the islands. For my vanilla cake batter, sometimes I throw a little rum in there to make it grown and sexy.”

Browne recommends ensuring that all your ingredients are room temperature before baking and, though she prefers fresh pineapple, she says the canned version is fine to use. Either way, pat the pineapple slices beforehand to get excess juices out and make sure the brown sugar in your bundt pan is evenly distributed.

As for the Miss Ting Tings cocktail, Touch turned a derogatory trope she used to hear in middle school on its head. Denizen White Rum, pineapple juice, Cambodian-inspired passion fruit, and ginger syrup come together for a well-balanced tropical drink.

“Miss Ting Tings is now my powerful alter ego,” Touch says. “My biggest piece of advice for this cocktail is try to make all your own syrups instead of using something store-bought. We try to use all aspects of the ingredients, so even pineapple fronds become a garnish.”

Next up for the shop is hosting a Trinidadian dinner party on September 24, which will feature a five-course meal from Browne, who will be presenting with her grandmother. “She is 78 and my best friend. We love dancing and cooking together,” Browne says. “I’m so honored that I’m able to showcase all her flavors at this new place.”

If you can’t make it into the shop for any upcoming dinner parties, try your hand at recreating Whisk and Whiskey’s cake and cocktail recipes below.