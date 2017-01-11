This Fruit Tastes Like a Strawberry and a Pineapple Had a Love Child

This is a pineberry.
Don't worry, it's not the victim of a strawberry vampire attack. It's actually a crossbred strawberry which has been around for centuries, and was revived by a Dutch breeder in 2003.
It's called a pineberry because it has a tart, citrusy flavor kind of like a pineapple. Some people think it's delicious while others, like Guardian food editor Bob Granleese, think it tastes "like water with sweetener in it." So if you like diet soda you'll probably love pineberries.
Supermarkets in the UK began selling them on April 1st, 2010, which people initially thought was an April Fool's joke because everyone knows that strawberries are red, right?
Wrong. There are actually lots of white strawberry varieties. Some grow naturally and others have been bred, because designer fruit like cucamelons and kiwi berries are a thing. A really amazing, adorable thing.
In 2012, pineberries became available in the US at fancy grocers like Eataly and Dean & Deluca. Unfortunately they're only available for a few weeks over the summer because pineberries, like a good Netflix series, have a really short season.
If you've got a black thumb though, maybe look for them on your next vacation. You can find them at farmers markets in Europe and in stores around Asia where people apparently love white strawberries.
In fact, there's one variety called The Scent of First Love (we'll just pause for a moment while you appreciate that) which you can buy on tarts in Japan and in face creams in Thailand. Strawberries are high in antioxidants and vitamin C so maybe they're on to something there.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.