This Fruit Tastes Like a Strawberry and a Pineapple Had a Love Child

pineberry
Cristian Nitti/Wikimedia

This is a pineberry.

Don't worry, it's not the victim of a strawberry vampire attack. It's actually a crossbred strawberry which has been around for centuries, and was revived by a Dutch breeder in 2003.

lacosdeideias/Instagram

It's called a pineberry because it has a tart, citrusy flavor kind of like a pineapple. Some people think it's delicious while others, like Guardian food editor Bob Granleese, think it tastes "like water with sweetener in it." So if you like diet soda you'll probably love pineberries.

Kitten and the Bear/Instagram

Supermarkets in the UK began selling them on April 1st, 2010, which people initially thought was an April Fool's joke because everyone knows that strawberries are red, right?

Wrong. There are actually lots of white strawberry varieties. Some grow naturally and others have been bred, because designer fruit like cucamelons and kiwi berries are a thing. A really amazing, adorable thing.

linamiiko_lim/Instagram

In 2012, pineberries became available in the US at fancy grocers like Eataly and Dean & Deluca. Unfortunately they're only available for a few weeks over the summer because pineberries, like a good Netflix series, have a really short season.

almostviola/Instagram

If you can't find them in the produce section of your local store, try the gardening section. Chains like Walmart and Lowe's sell pineberry plants and you can even get them on Amazon.

teeeewaaah/Instagram

If you've got a black thumb though, maybe look for them on your next vacation. You can find them at farmers markets in Europe and in stores around Asia where people apparently love white strawberries.

In fact, there's one variety called The Scent of First Love (we'll just pause for a moment while you appreciate that) which you can buy on tarts in Japan and in face creams in Thailand. Strawberries are high in antioxidants and vitamin C so maybe they're on to something there.

Stefanie Archer/Instagram

Sarah Theeboom is a freelance food, travel, and lifestyle writer and her first love did not smell anything like a pigment-challenged fruit. Follow her on Instagram or Twitter.

