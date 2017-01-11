Food & Drink

The Pizza ATM Is Coming Soon to a City Near You

pizza ATM
Pizza ATM Brand

In a world that's quickly becoming cashless, the ATM might seem ready for retirement. But the ol' automatic teller machine is getting a new lease on life as a way to instantly deliver piping-hot pizzas... and it might be coming soon to a city near you. Hopefully without any bank fees.

Back in September, Xavier University debuted America's first Pizza ATM, a genius invention supplied by the French company Paline. As far as we're concerned, this is the best gift France has ever given us (and we're including the Statue of Liberty and Gérard Depardieu). Since the fall, the company has said that 20 states have expressed interest in the machine, and that this month the Pizza ATMs will begin rolling out across the US and Canada.

While you wait for a Pizza ATM to show up in your town (there are still no details about where, exactly, they'll be dropping), we recommend you spend your time eating pizza at these 33 spots.

