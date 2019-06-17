Pizza Hut's Having a Flash Sale on Large Pizzas

To celebrate the return of the chain's absurdly cheesy Cheesy Bites pizza, Pizza Hut is running a flash sale that will help you stuff your face on the cheap every day this week.
Starting on Monday, June 17, you can get a large two-topping pizza -- your choice of Thin 'N Crispy or Hand-Tossed -- for $5.99. The only catch is that it has to be ordered online for carryout. Otherwise, you're free to go about your pizza-ordering business. The flash sale timeline comes to a close on June 24, a full week after the deal kicks off.
NYC's First Spanish Food Hall is Here
The deal alights on the same day Pizza Hut will be bringing back its Cheesy Bites pizza. It's an absurd looking pie. Where you might normally discover a crust on your average pizza, there will be none here. It is instead surrounded by a crust of tiny cheese bites that you can individually pull away from the rest of the pizza. You may then consume said bite or bunk it in a bowl of sauce. It's sort of like getting a pig in a blanket, except, instead of a pig, you've got hot cheese. So, it's maybe a hot cow in a blanket. That's not what Pizza Hut is calling it, but you can call it whatever you want. Hot cow in a blanket is absolutely one option.
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email and subscribe here for our YouTube channel to get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.