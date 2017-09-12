Are Pizza Cones America's Next Big Fast Food?

Not that stuffing your face with a slice of pizza is difficult, but an Italian company called Kono Pizza is about to make it even easier by unleashing its perfectly palm-able pizza product in the United States. Behold, the pizza cone.
Italians have been enjoying the conveniently conical 'za for years, and so franchisor Carlo Ruggiero wants Americans to get in on the pizza (cone) party, according to a report by CNN Money. Optimized for motor scooter snacking and eating while emphatically hand-talking on the go, the cone pizza is assembled to order in three minutes and comes in several varieties like margherita, chicken parmesan, pepperoni, and vegetarian, all for $3 to $5 each. That's more than your typical slice, but hey. You're paying for convenience.
With several US franchises already sold, Ruggiero said he expects Kono Pizza restaurants to open in cities like Philadelphia, Newport, NJ and Charlotte, NC, sometime this year, according to the report. But they might want to tread lightly near NYC, so as not to provoke national pizza authority Jon Stewart for a takedown à la Chicago deep dish pizza...
