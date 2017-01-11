Pizza Will Make You More Productive at Work

Pizza was the top motivator after the first day, as productivity increased by 6.7% as compared to the control group. The group that received compliments was right behind with a 6.6% increase in output, which is a statistic we should just accept without questioning why these people are down with getting personal text messages from their boss. Folks that were promised a cash bonus only clocked in at a 4.9% increase above the control. At the end of the week, however, the cash-bonus folks ended up doing 13.2% worse than those in the control group.

The group with the compliment incentive was the most productive at the study's conclusion, just ahead of those who wanted that piping-hot pizza, but it's unconfirmed if this is because of the positivity or simply because the boss was hawking over day-to-day goals. Either way, one thing's for sure: money is not the only thing that motivates employees. Pepperoni (and feeling valued by your employer) works too.