Pokémon Foods are Taking the World by Storm, One Pokéball Donut at a Time

If you haven't noticed the Pokémon craze, it's time to climb out from under that rock and check out just how far the craze has gone. Pikachu, Pokéballs, and all things Pokémon have taken shape in ice cream, pancakes, donuts, milkshakes, pizza, and more, spanning across the globe from New York and California, all the way to Indonesia. If having your food Pikachu-ed was't enough, there's even a Pokémon-themed restaurant in Singapore. The international sensation clearly isn't going anywhere, so go ahead and eat 'em all while you try and catch 'em all. Here's hoping at least one of these places is a Pokéstop, amirite?

