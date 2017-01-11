'Pokémon' Desserts So Delicious-Looking You'll Wanna Eat 'Em All

It's been about a month now since this Pokémon Go thing started, and I gotta be honest, I don't see the appeal. As far as I can tell, this game's all about locking adorable, often endangered creatures up in tiny cages until they're brought out to fight each other, which personally sounds pretty inhumane to me. But, turns out, I'm also a tremendous hypocrite because after looking at these damn tasty-looking Instagram desserts inspired by the tiny monsters, I'd still totally eat them all.
Like this cute lil' macaron Dewgong being gloriously released from its chocolate enclosure
And this box of 36 sugar critter-topped chocolate and vanilla cuppycakes
And these incredibly detailed Snorlax sugar cookies! I'd eat its charming chocolate ears first and then drown his tiny body in milk before shoving the remains in my mouth. It's the perfect crime.
And these precisely iced Poké Ball cookies. The video is a little disorienting, but my hunger for decorated treats is very, very clear.
And this Poké Ball patisserie that's greatly threatened by a spoon
And these scrumptious Jigglypuff and Charmander ice cream cones. Ice cream's super-difficult to eat with a beard, but luckily I don't wear one full-time.
And these cake pops! Cake pops, for the uninformed, are made by combining crumbled cake with icing, rolling them up like meatballs, then coating them in MORE ICING. Dang.
Finally, this Indonesian chocolate and banana Staryu treat! Consider me a Pokémon convert.
