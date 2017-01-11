Food & Drink

'Pokémon' Desserts So Delicious-Looking You'll Wanna Eat 'Em All

By Published On 08/15/2016 By Published On 08/15/2016
pokemon cookies
Instagram/kekse_hexe

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

It's been about a month now since this Pokémon Go thing started, and I gotta be honest, I don't see the appeal. As far as I can tell, this game's all about locking adorable, often endangered creatures up in tiny cages until they're brought out to fight each other, which personally sounds pretty inhumane to me. But, turns out, I'm also a tremendous hypocrite because after looking at these damn tasty-looking Instagram desserts inspired by the tiny monsters, I'd still totally eat them all. 

Like this cute lil' macaron Dewgong being gloriously released from its chocolate enclosure

Instagram/dalmiin

And this box of 36 sugar critter-topped chocolate and vanilla cuppycakes

 

Pokemon Box of 36 Cupcakes

A photo posted by FonWanwalai (@fonwanwalai)

Instagram/fonwanwalai

And these incredibly detailed Snorlax sugar cookies! I'd eat its charming chocolate ears first and then drown his tiny body in milk before shoving the remains in my mouth. It's the perfect crime.

Instagram/tamio_a

And these precisely iced Poké Ball cookies. The video is a little disorienting, but my hunger for decorated treats is very, very clear. 

Instagram/kkcookies_okc

And this vanilla cake with adorably enticing Nutella cupcakes that I'd eat the fuck out of and not share even one with my coworker Anthony who thinks sugar is problematic. Your loss, Anthony!!

Instagram/jeannecakes_n_more

And this Poké Ball patisserie that's greatly threatened by a spoon

Instagram/fiona.lau49

And these scrumptious Jigglypuff and Charmander ice cream cones. Ice cream's super-difficult to eat with a beard, but luckily I don't wear one full-time. 

Instagram/andypauhandoko

And these cake pops! Cake pops, for the uninformed, are made by combining crumbled cake with icing, rolling them up like meatballs, then coating them in MORE ICING. Dang.

Instagram/crissascakecorner

Finally, this Indonesian chocolate and banana Staryu treat! Consider me a Pokémon convert.

Instagram/colettelola

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Carrie Dennis is National Food & Drink editor for Thrillist. Her favorite Pokémon is Pikachu. Follow her on Twitter: @CarrrieDennnis.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
These Three Orders Will Make Chick-Fil-A Employees Hate You

related

READ MORE
Dating a Picky Eater Ruined My Relationship

related

READ MORE
The 21 Best Brunch Spots in America
21 best

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like