Poke at These "Poop" and "Puke" Filled Buns at Hong Kong's Dim Sum Icon

Bodily functions have never looked so delicious. At Dim Sum Icon in Hong Kong, the on-going “gross food” trend is being taken the next level. The Gudetama-themed restaurant encourages customers to get hands on with their food by poking and prodding their buns. Give the dim sum a squeeze, and out comes poop- or puke-like filling. This may not look the most appetizing, but these sweet chocolate and custard filled desserts are the restaurant’s most-ordered dish. Check out the video to see the oozing toilet humor in action.
