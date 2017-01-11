A Timeline of the Pope's Obsessive Love Affair With Pizza

Back in Catholic School, our teachers used to tell us to "leave room for the Holy Spirit" when we would slow dance. With Pope Francis doing away with so many antiquated traditions (he's not regular Pope, he's a cool Pope!), he might just switch that kind-of-creepy mandate to "leave room for an extra-large pepperoni deep-dish pizza."

The Pope loves his pizza. He cannot take a wife, but I kind of think he's married to pizza (which is not forbidden in the Bible, by the way). His fans even present him with pizza in public as a sign of affection. We love pizza, too -- so we decided to make a timeline of all the instances his Pope-li-ness got his infallible mitts wrist-deep in flamin' Italian sauce disks (which is what they call pizza in the Vatican, I'm pretty sure).