The Most Popular Super Bowl Snacks in Each State, and How to Make Them

For a few brief hours this weekend, junk food will unite us. In a divisive national climate, where fans are pitted against fans and their spectacle is punctuated by Lady Gaga, a Puppy Bowl, and disgustingly expensive advertisements, Super Bowl snacks will redeem and revive us across the nation. We know this because, thanks to Google, we have data on the most-searched Super Bowl recipes for every state. Like all of our opinions, our country's culinary contours do not always spread evenly -- buffalo chicken dip is a favorite in five states, whereas Michigan is the only one to consistently seek out hamburger sliders the most.
Ultimately the choice of what to make is yours no matter where you live, and with that logic in mind we've presented (at least) one recipe for each dish in each state. Savor whichever you land on, and know that we'll be savoring our choices too.
Alabama: Porchetta
A big pork roast can be a five-hour enterprise. If you're ready for that, this recipe will do quite nicely.
Alaska: Spinach Quiche
Even better if you pack it with ham and swiss cheese. Another quiche to check out: crab, asparagus, and gruyere.
Arizona: Corn Bread Cake
Smoked and stuffed or filled with weed -- just don't mess this up.
Arkansas: Cheese Dip
Make yours with "mounds of cheese and spicy chilies."
California: Cupcakes
If you're going to make cupcakes, put whiskey in them.
Colorado: Queso Dip
No Velveeta allowed. It's OK, I got you.
Connecticut: Cupcakes
You don't know cupcakes until you've known lasagna cupcakes.
Delaware: Chili
Perhaps the most perfect dish on the planet, if you follow these simple rules.
District of Columbia: Italian Meatballs
Ask yourself: Just how Italian is Italian meatball if you didn't stuff that Italian meatball with spaghetti?
Georgia: Pico de Gallo
Idiotically simple to make.
Florida: Spinach Artichoke Dip
If you've ever thought this would be amazing on a pizza, it's your lucky day.
Hawaii: Grilled Liempo (Grilled Pork Belly)
A Filipino dish you have to see to believe.
Indiana: Pulled Pork
It'll take you nearly six hours to pull off, but no one ever said great pulled pork (with sweet potato skins!) was for the weak.
Idaho: Simple Creamy Mac and Cheese
For those who want to keep it simple, try making it in a mug, in just six minutes.
Illinois: Buffalo Chicken Dip
Invest 15 minutes, my friend.
Iowa: Artichoke Dip
Easy enough on its own, but throwing chorizo, caramelized onion, and more into the mix will take it a step above. (Skip the chips and just serve it with warm tortillas.)
Kansas: S’Mores Dessert
You don't need to make this s'mores skillet recipe outside and no one will ever judge you for making any of these other recipes either. The Super Bowl should be a safe space for s'mores.
Kentucky: Bean Salsa
This black bean salsa is so simple you can't mess it up.
Louisiana: Creamy Shrimp Crabmeat And Spinach Dip
The king crab of ultimate maritime dips.
Maine: Spinach Caesar Salad
From Canada, no less, a great, easy recipe done in 20 minutes.
Maryland: Chickpea Soup
There are many chickpea soup recipes, but this one you make with kale, in less than an hour.
Massachusetts: Buffalo Chicken Dip
Here's a recipe made mostly from scratch.
Michigan: Hamburger Slider
White Castle–style or meatball-style, you can't go wrong. (Here's a veggie option.)
Minnesota: Chili
The best chili is the chili you remix with whatever the hell you have on hand. Here are a few basic, amazing recipes to start with. You don't need a slow cooker, either.
Mississippi: Sweet Potatoes Shepherd's Pie
If you'd like a healthy take on shepherd's pie, this one is made with a cauliflower mash.
Missouri: Chili
If you want to beef up your already-hearty chili, add dark beer.
Montana: Buttermilk Biscuits
Please allow me to introduce you to the biscuit-dough donut version.
Nebraska: Chicken Wings
If you're feeling adventurous (and don't mind a sweeter take), here's an insane recipe for Skittles chicken wings.
Nevada: Cake Pops
A decision about a thousand times easier than actual cake, especially if your cake pop recipe involves football.
New Hampshire: Taco
Tacos are all about options and varieties, so we've got a few for you: sloppy grilled cheese, Korean BBQ, a cheese quesadilla-taco combo thing, ramen, a grilled cheese sandwich-taco thing, teriyaki chicken, and -- obviously -- bacon mac 'n' cheese.
New Jersey: Buffalo Wings
Your standard buffalo wings are already great, but if you want to kick it up a notch, try a super-hot recipe for pepper-spray hot wings.
New Mexico: Fried Jalapeño Poppers
This is how you make fried jalapeño poppers perfectly every damn time.
New York: Jalapeño Poppers
This is how you grill 'em up perfectly every damn time. Want another tip? Buffalo chicken poppers.
North Carolina: Buffalo Wings
For the stand-by: crispy, oven-baked buffalo wings. For the bold: bacon-wrapped whiskey wings.
North Dakota: Jalapeño Poppers
This is how you stuff jalapeño poppers in a turkey burger for maximum effect.
Ohio: Pulled Pork Pita Nachos
Make these Hawaiian-style pulled pork nachos, if you're not scared of pineapple guac.
Oklahoma: Oven Mac N Cheese
If you're going to invest the time into crafting a beautiful, baked mac 'n' cheese, attempt these garlic, bacon, and beer mac 'n' cheese balls instead. Try not to eat 10 of them on your own.
Oregon: Tater Tot Casserole
A well-placed tater tot casserole will give you life, but I'd also recommend these bacon cheeseburger tater tot bombs. A video accompanies that recipe, and I defy you to watch the cheese ooze out of them and not run to the grocery store.
Pennsylvania: Buffalo Chicken Dip
Ah yes, the trusty buffalo chicken dip. Nothing wrong with it, but if you like that, give buffalo chicken lasagna a try.
Rhode Island: Bean Dip
You can whip up this simple black bean dip recipe in 20 minutes flat.
South Carolina: Pepperoni Dip
I have two words to say to this: goddamn chorizo.
South Dakota: Creamy Chicken Casserole
Any of these casserole recipes would do, but go for the one made with Doritos.
Tennessee: Buffalo Chicken Appetizer
One of the best versions of this you could possibly concoct: blue-cheese stuffed buffalo chicken meatballs.
Texas: Football Cupcakes
Double chocolate's the way to go here, but I'd be remiss if I didn't mention Girl Scout cookie cupcakes as an existential threat to the football cupcake concept.
Utah: Cheesy Chicken Broccoli Casserole
The only ingredients you need for this contest-winning recipe: chicken stuffing mix, broccoli, broccoli cheese soup, cheddar, and chicken.
Vermont: Oatmeal Chocolate Chip Cookie
You could make cookies, or you could make oatmeal chocolate cookie shots. Your call.
Virginia: Buffalo Chicken Dip
Just in case you'd like a "lighter" take on buffalo chicken dip.
Washington: Baked Chicken Wings
You'll want these sweet and spicy (and crispy!) pomegranate glazed bursts of flavor.
West Virginia: Bacon Cheese Ball
What's better than bacon cheese balls? Bacon mac 'n' cheese balls.
Wisconsin: Buffalo Chicken Dip
Have you ever made one with bacon and jalapeños?
Wyoming: Homemade Oreo Cookies
Make yours triple stuf'd. (If you don't have time to make them at home, find one of these top five.)
Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.