Pork Roll Is New Jersey's Greatest Treasure

New Jersey is hard to love. It’s a land of endless debate: diner vs. diner, Giants vs. Eagles, Springsteen vs. Bon Jovi, North vs. South vs. Central... on and on. But there IS one thing that binds the Garden State together: pork roll.
Pork roll is the unofficial -- but indisputable -- state meat of New Jersey. Even though everyone in North Jersey calls it Taylor ham, pretty much the entire state agrees that this processed minced meat defines its culinary identity.
So for this very special Garden State episode of Food/Groups, we drove down the Parkway, up the Turnpike, and a bunch of roads in between to find out why pork roll is so damn important to New Jerseyans.
