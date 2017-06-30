Food & Drink

Pork Roll Is New Jersey's Greatest Treasure

By and Published On 06/30/2017 By And Published On 06/30/2017
Thrillist
Editor's Note: This is an episode of Food/Groups, Thrillist's brand-new YouTube series based on the deep, delicious relationships between different communities and the foods & food practices by which they define themselves. Subscribe to Thrillist's YouTube channel and tune in for a brand-new episode every Monday morning at 7am EST.

New Jersey is hard to love. It’s a land of endless debate: diner vs. diner, Giants vs. Eagles, Springsteen vs. Bon Jovi, North vs. South vs. Central... on and on. But there IS one thing that binds the Garden State together: pork roll

Pork roll is the unofficial -- but indisputable -- state meat of New Jersey. Even though everyone in North Jersey calls it Taylor ham, pretty much the entire state agrees that this processed minced meat defines its culinary identity. 

So for this very special Garden State episode of Food/Groups, we drove down the Parkway, up the Turnpike, and a bunch of roads in between to find out why pork roll is so damn important to New Jerseyans. 

