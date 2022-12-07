You Won't Be Able to Keep These Cannabis-Infused Pork Tamales to Yourself

Six years ago, Sarah Cielo discovered the anti-anxiety benefits of cannabis, which has changed her life ever since. The chef found her true calling: taking traditional Mexican recipes passed down for generations and infusing them with cannabis.

Originally from Mexico, but now residing in Orange County, California, Cielo found a passion for cooking at a young age. She remembers grinding corn with her Mexican and Navajo great-grandmother to make masa. Christmas time is the season of tamaladas, or tamale-making parties, when friends and family gather to prepare the flavorful, steamed packages of corn, meat, and sauce—or whatever complimentary ingredients were on hand.

“When you think of tamales, there’s salsa verde (green salsa) with chicken, red sauce with pork, cheese tamales with a slice of tomato and jalapeño, but there are also sweet tamales made from pineapple, strawberry and prunes,” says Cielo. And that’s just the tip of the tamale iceberg. “Tamales were traditionally made by wives sending their husbands off with food they could easily eat while working, using whatever regional ingredients for fillings.”

You can’t go wrong with fillings, but if you want the richest flavor, Cielo recommends infusion via lard, rather than cannabutter or coconut oil.

“The best way to infuse tamales for the best flavor is with cannabis infused lard/fat in the masa. Preferably pork, but beef or even duck fat is so good. For vegetarian or vegan tamales you can substitute with vegetable shortening. Making the sauce spicy helps take away from the cannabis taste if you don’t care for it, but I love the cannabis flavor paired with tamales.”

This dish is a challenging one, but with the help of chef Sarah’s pro tips, you’ll be making your own cannabis-infused tamales by Christmas. “When you make tamales, make them your own,” suggests Cielo. “These recipes will become your family's traditions that you pass on.”

Here’s her recipe for pork tamales made with cannabis-infused lard.