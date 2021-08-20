Why Eating Cannabis-Infused Shrimp Chips With My Mom Was Shockingly Great

Before this week, I had never eaten edibles with my mom. Throughout my childhood, she emphasized the dangers of drug use and repeated the things she was taught—how “marijuana may have addictive qualities” and “can cause permanent psychological damage.” I was strictly a D.A.R.E. kid up until I was 16, when I began skipping soccer practice to go smoke weed with friends. Every time my mom would visit me at college and get a whiff of marijuana’s signature skunky scent, she would remind me not to associate with other students partaking in nefarious drug-related activities—not realizing I was one of them.

So imagine my surprise, a whole decade later when my mom began growing marijuana in her backyard greenhouse for an auntie of mine who suffers from insomnia. And imagine the even bigger surprise when my mom agreed to eat edibles with me for this story. What changed?

For starters, my mom witnessed the benefits cannabis provided for my aunt, who was, for the first time in a long time, sleeping comfortably through the night. Additionally, the edible I offered her felt approachable: crispy shrimp chips fried in a cannabis-infused olive oil.

“It’s a format that’s not scary,” explains Felicity Chen, the founder of cannabis food company Potli. “It’s not like a pill that you have to take or something you have to inhale. A joint is pretty foreign to someone who never smokes or never does anything ‘bad’ or whatever.”

Shrimp chips are a common snack food served throughout Asia, made from a blend of minced shrimp, tapioca flour, and seasonings of choice (Potli’s has sugar, starch, salt, garlic powder, and MSG). The shrimp chips from Potli arrive in colorful packaging reminiscent of the classic Calbee bags, with comic book dots in a coral pink hue adorning the pouches.

Before Chen made cannabis-infused shrimp chips, she began with a pantry staple that’s been around for hundreds of years: honey. “My dad started [beekeeping] for my mom because hyper-local honey is really good for your allergies and asthma,” Chen explains. “And I knew there was no way my mom was ever going to smoke weed with me because of her asthma, [even though] she could really benefit from it. So our first idea was, ‘Why don’t we just put some weed into this honey?’”

The weed-infused honey was a success—and is still currently being made with honey from Chen’s dad’s backyard in the Bay Area. “It was important for us to think about transparency and how we’re sourcing,” Chen says. “All of [our] ingredients are sourced from California, mostly from Northern California, because that’s where I was born and raised. And the cannabis, of course, is sun-grown from the Emerald triangle because only in Northern California do we even have access to plants being planted straight into the soil, terroir, all these things.”

The honey is also what attracted one of Chen’s team members to Potli to begin with. “Her grandma did not sleep for 10 days. She was doing her research and that’s how she found us, and she gave her grandma the dream honey, and it was the first time in 10 days that her grandma slept.”