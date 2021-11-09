Julia Sherman Gives Advice For Hosting a Perfectly Imperfect Potluck Party

Embrace the art of letting go

No matter how far we’ve come from the Martha Stewart ideal, it’s hard not to sweat the small stuff. But it’s important to remember that hosting in the comfort of your own home affords you the luxury of keeping things casual. “A lot of people get this sort of misguided idea that to host a really stellar party, you have to emulate restaurant service or catering,” Sherman says. “But I think that’s missing the point of what it means to invite someone into your home—your intimate world—and what it actually looks like.”

And if you’re stressed about maintaining a seamless flow, guests will be able to pick up on that energy. “When I look at a lot of entertaining books from a certain era, I feel like they really guide you towards this futile pursuit of perfection. And I don’t think that’s fun for anyone” she explains. “If you’re having fun, the people who you invite over will be having fun, too. I find that kind of messiness—that free-flowing, everybody’s-in-it-together vibe—makes people feel much happier to be there.”

But a few guidelines will ensure that the meal comes together in a cohesive way. “I never do a spreadsheet, but I think saying either, ‘Here's a general theme,’ or ‘I’m making the main and here’s what we need—a vegetable, a starch, and a dessert’ is a good idea,” she says.

If only five people are attending, you’ll want to ensure that every aspect of the meal is covered. But if you have a larger party, specificity is not as important.