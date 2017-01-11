Pringles Is Bringing Back Sweet Crisps

When you think of Pringles flavors, the ones that come to mind are likely Cheddar Cheese, Zesty Southwestern Cheese, and Cheese Burger. Damn, that's a lot of cheese! And while cheesy Pringles are delicious year 'round, the folks who make America's favorite duck-lip-shaped potato crisp decided you needed a sweet, holiday-themed flavor in your life: Sugar Cookie.
Beginning in November, Pringles will roll out a brand-new Sugar Cookie flavor exclusively to Walmart locations across the country. But that's not all -- the company's also bringing back two successful holiday flavors from last year: Pecan Pie and Salted Caramel. Those crisps will be available only at Dollar General stores, so keep that in mind when you go out shopping for affordable batteries.
As interesting as those flavors sound, we just want to know one thing: when's that Spicy-Ass Pizza crisp coming out?
