Pringles Is Bringing Back Sweet Crisps

When you think of Pringles flavors, the ones that come to mind are likely Cheddar Cheese, Zesty Southwestern Cheese, and Cheese Burger. Damn, that's a lot of cheese! And while cheesy Pringles are delicious year 'round, the folks who make America's favorite duck-lip-shaped potato crisp decided you needed a sweet, holiday-themed flavor in your life: Sugar Cookie.

Beginning in November, Pringles will roll out a brand-new Sugar Cookie flavor exclusively to Walmart locations across the country. But that's not all -- the company's also bringing back two successful holiday flavors from last year: Pecan Pie and Salted Caramel. Those crisps will be available only at Dollar General stores, so keep that in mind when you go out shopping for affordable batteries.