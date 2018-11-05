Thanksgiving Pringles Go on Sale This Week, But We Tried Them Already

A while back, one of our writers took a trip to the House that Julius Pringle built, infiltrating the Pringles factory in Battle Creek and learning that the canned crisp empire was running the kind of hidden experimental lab that would give Gus Fring envy. They can make pretty much any flavor imaginable. And so it is that, once again, Pringles has launched a limited-edition Thanksgiving flavor spread.
The limited-edition flavors -- which drop on Nov. 7 with a price tag of $15 for three little cans -- play out like a three-course Thanksgiving spread, with turkey, stuffing, and pumpkin pie all represented (what, no green bean casserole?!). But how to they (sigh) stack up? Well, let’s just say that some are good, some are “meh,” and all are preferable to sitting down to dinner with your newly extra-vocal racist relatives.
Turkey in a Can
I’ve long been a huge proponent of meat-flavored chips. Maybe it’s my British heritage, or the fact that my canine teeth have been dulled from decades of chewing on bones. Either way, these things are delicious. Do they taste like biting into a hunk of turkey? No. But they DO taste like you’re eating a chip version of those powdered gravy packets that scream “Oh shit, I really botched the giblet gravy, can somebody run out to the store?” And that’s actually pretty remarkable. Unlike the Top Ramen flavor of Pringles -- which totally taste like somebody accidentally spilled a packet of chicken ramen seasoning into a can of Original Pringles -- this one actually has some balance that doesn’t whack you in the palate. Which is to say, re-brand these as Mashed Potatoes & Gravy and I bet they’d be a hit year-round.
Stuffing in a Can
Oh come on, don’t pretend for a minute that you’ve never opened up a packet of Stove Top and decided to eat a little bread cube of bread. They’re basically croutons, but with an aggressive amount of seasoning. This tastes almost EXACTLY like that… there’s a punch of herbs of non-discernible origin, some onion, and a whole lot of starch. This is a rare instance where I popped and eventually stopped, but I’m glad I popped to begin with, and am very seriously considering crunching them up on a turkey sandwich. Instead, I stacked them with the Turkey in a Can and it was some sort of weird, chemically miracle. I'd pop again.
Pumpkin Pie in a Can
Pumpkin Spice Pringles are something we didn’t realize would work. Sure, Pringles goes sweet every now and again, but this just seems kind of weird. Probably because they are. The pumpkin flavor definitely has that “canned puree” taste down, but it doesn’t work very well with the potato flavor. Nobody realized it didn’t work because it kind of doesn’t. BUT, this does inspire me to salt my next slice of pumpkin pie, and that’s a true win for my health.
The Triple Stack
Once, long ago, I had every flavor of Pringles together, so I made what I called “The Rainbow Stack” and put them all together, unhinged my jaw like a python (it’s a genetic thing) and took a big-ass bite. It was gross. Stacking these three flavors together wasn’t as tough, but the results were the same. It’s not the best idea. It’s not, like, BAD bad, but it tastes like somebody put turkey/herb gravy on a tiny bite of pie. It makes a strong explanation for why we switch plates between courses.
