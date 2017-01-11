The Craziest Stories From Private Chefs

Animal house

"This woman hired me for a party. She said, 'I hope you like dogs, because I rescue them.’ When I arrived at her property, I discovered she hadn't just rescued a few dogs, she'd rescued 200. The dogs were everywhere. When I kindly asked her to keep them in one place so we could safely and hygienically prepare the meal, she started yelling at me and my team, accusing us of being horrible people who didn't like animals. I love dogs, but 200 of them roaming around like wild creatures was too much. That was my first and last time working for her." -- Silvia, private chef, 10 years

Golden child

"I contract out chefs for my business and help serve at the parties. I was working a party when my client's 10-year-old son came up to me. He told me that Tommy, the chef, was "his favorite Tommy" that works for him, over his driver Tommy and pilot Tommy. I tried to explain to him that Tommy works for his parents and not for him. But it didn't matter. That kid is ruined." -- Lisa, private chef and server, 22 years