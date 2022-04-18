How Public Goods Is Making Online Shopping More Sustainable

Some could say the stars aligned for Michael Ferchak to one day co-found a sustainable product company. Long before he became an engineer, he was raised on a Pennsylvania farm by hippie, Quaker parents with the ideals of a simple, more eco-friendly lifestyle.

“My dad was teaching classes on alternative energies at UPenn in the late ’70s,” Ferchak recalls. “He was talking about sustainability and appropriate technology from the time I was a young boy. So that combined with the simplicity and austerity of the Quaker community all just led to this and it makes sense that I wound up where I am now.”

Where he wound up is the COO of Public Goods, a membership-based online home goods store, which he co-founded with business partner Morgan Hirsch in 2016. The company has become just as well-known for its minimalistic design as it has for its sustainably-minded practices, packaging, and products.

“For us, we’re not just jumping on the bandwagon of some eco-friendly trend,” Ferchak says. “We started our company with sustainability at its heart. The first products we launched included biodegradables, plastics made of sugarcane, and bamboo toothbrushes.”