Make These Adorable Pumpkin Macarons to Spice Up Your Fall

During the pandemic, most of us have found ourselves becoming DIY superstars𑁋mixing our own margaritas, cooking meals that should have qualified us for Top Chef, and sharing our edible creations with the world on social media. In what is being called the Great Resignation, a third of U.S. workers have pivoted career directions a year after Covid-19 hit.. Many swapped corporate jobs to indulge in their creative dreams, or vice-versa. Whatever the transition, it was clear that many were following their hearts. And for Seattle native Chelsey White, that meant returning to the kitchen.

“It was a super dry job,” White says, referring to her corporate job in accounting. “I was working long hours, staring at Excel all day. I would get home and need some kind of outlet. The very first thing I baked were everything cookies. They were delicious and I shared them with my friends and they thought they tasted good. I didn’t even know how to properly measure flour back then.”

But practice makes perfect and, over time, White has earned more than 1 million followers and 200,000 subscribers on Instagram.She started a food blog that is sprinkled with comments and accolades from readers. But the transition to pursuing her baking passion wasn’t all sweet.

“I was very cautious,” White explains. “I did both as long as I could. If you do want to make a pivot and turn your passion into a full-time thing, then I think it is important to think about the not-so-exciting stuff, such as health insurance, retirement, and your cash flow.” The most important thing, she advises, is trusting your gut.