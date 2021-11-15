Get New Rao’s Pasta Sauce Just in Time For the Holidays

Rao’s Homemade, the beloved pasta and pizza sauce brand born from the iconic New York restaurant, is getting a new addition to its Limited Edition Reserve line-up: calabrian chili marinara. The new marinara, which combines chilies from Southern Italy with bursting cherry tomatoes, will possess a sweet heat flavor that highlights both ingredients.

Only 7,500 jars of this new pasta sauce will be made available and will be joining the reemerging white truffle marinara—the limited edition sauce that sold out in mere weeks when it debuted in August.

In addition to the new Calabrian chili and truffle marinara, Rao’s has a variety of snacks and condiments within its Limited Edition Reserve line for perfecting charcuterie boards—including Mediterranean olives that feature both black and green olives, sun-dried tomatoes soaked in sunflower oil that can add a pop of color and flavor to any dish, a savory olive tapenade, and a 30-year-old balsamic condiment aged in open wood barrels that clocks in at $130 per bottle (if that price feels a little too steep, there’s also a 6-year-aged balsamic that clocks in at $38 per bottle).

Additionally, there are two different olive oils—the Liguarian and Elite, which are priced at $45 and $15 respectively—that are ideal for dipping bread, finishing meats and pastas, or tossing in salads.