Get New Rao’s Pasta Sauce Just in Time For the Holidays
The cherished pasta sauce brand is introducing calabrian chili marinara to its Limited Edition Reserve line.
Rao’s Homemade, the beloved pasta and pizza sauce brand born from the iconic New York restaurant, is getting a new addition to its Limited Edition Reserve line-up: calabrian chili marinara. The new marinara, which combines chilies from Southern Italy with bursting cherry tomatoes, will possess a sweet heat flavor that highlights both ingredients.
Only 7,500 jars of this new pasta sauce will be made available and will be joining the reemerging white truffle marinara—the limited edition sauce that sold out in mere weeks when it debuted in August.
In addition to the new Calabrian chili and truffle marinara, Rao’s has a variety of snacks and condiments within its Limited Edition Reserve line for perfecting charcuterie boards—including Mediterranean olives that feature both black and green olives, sun-dried tomatoes soaked in sunflower oil that can add a pop of color and flavor to any dish, a savory olive tapenade, and a 30-year-old balsamic condiment aged in open wood barrels that clocks in at $130 per bottle (if that price feels a little too steep, there’s also a 6-year-aged balsamic that clocks in at $38 per bottle).
Additionally, there are two different olive oils—the Liguarian and Elite, which are priced at $45 and $15 respectively—that are ideal for dipping bread, finishing meats and pastas, or tossing in salads.
“Consumers are seeking new ways to elevate their meals at home, and we’re excited to provide that with the launch of Rao's Homemade Limited Edition Reserve,” Risa Cretella, executive vice president, group general manager at Rao’s Homemade, said in a press release.
Rao’s Limited Edition Reserve products are only available online, so don’t expect to find the truffle marinara next to the arrabiata or alfredo at your local grocery store (although those are also delicious, and potentially our favorite store-bought pasta sauce). If you have a Rao’s fanatic in your life—or someone who just appreciates a touch of luxury in their pantry and pasta—this would make an ideal gift.