When Is It OK to Stiff a Restaurant Server?

“Is it ever OK not to tip your server?”
This question has been asked over and over on the internet, and everyone has a different answer. That’s all crap, though, because there’s one correct answer: Yes, on rare occasions, it is OK not to tip your server.
If you’re about to launch into some self-righteous, performative bullshit about how it’s never OK to stiff a server, regardless of circumstances, you can stop now. They are few and far between, and they require some pretty extreme scenarios, but they absolutely do exist. To help you determine which instances this would apply to, here are some common (and not as common) scenarios and whether you should or should not tip if they happen:
There was a mix-up in your order
The server spilled something in your hair or on your person
The server spilled water near your table
The server called you a racial slur and/or commented on your physical appearance
The server made a dumb dad pun that, while not offensive, did not make you laugh
The server seemed like they didn't really want to be serving you
The server genuinely didn't care whether an allergy/health concern could kill you
The server brought your entree while your salad was still on the table
The server threatened your physical well-being
Other tables that got there after you got their food first
The server openly and creepily hit on you and you were not into it
The server laughed when you said "quesadilla" as "kway-suh-dill-uh"
The server asked "who had what?" when they brought the food instead of just setting it down in front of the correct people
