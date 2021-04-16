Celebrate Solar New Year With Inspiration From These Southeast Asian Chefs

Solar New Year is a time for splashing water to cleanse away the past and bring fortune into the new year, making merit, and—most importantly—being among friends and family for a new year feast. Every family, and country, celebrates a little differently. But whether it’s boiling tangy tom yum soup, grating papaya salad, or eating sweets made from cassava root, there’s always a delicious option on the table. Here are some of the ways that Thai, Laotian, and Cambodian chefs ring in the new year.

George P. Pengs

Chef/owner of Dakzen

“My favorite memory of the Songkran festival was in Thailand. People celebrate Songkran by splashing water around on each other on the public streets in Bangkok. I traditionally [celebrate] by gently pouring water on to my family members which they [receive] with good luck words. Songkran festival in Thailand is usually celebrated with family. Most people go back to their hometown and parents cook for the whole family. Most of the celebrations foods for the meal are tom yum goong soup, pad Thai noodles, spicy grapao, ba mee moo dang, or barbecue pork noodles—it really depends on what recipes are specialized for individual families.”

Donny Sirisavath

Chef/owner of Khao Noodle Shop

“In our household, we celebrate Lao and Thai new year by first brining down our Buddha statues or amulet. We create a water blessing bowl out of flower petals and fragrance and splash the water mixture onto the Buddha statue while saying a little prayer to bless us for the new year. Next in line would be our elders—parents and grandparents. This is very important to us, in asking forgiveness, to starting a new year off with a fresh start.

“There are so many dishes we create to celebrate the new year. Anything with noodles, papaya salad, sticky rice, or grilled protein is how we would celebrate the year with plenty of shots and beer. One of my favorites to make are fresh noodles—whether it be boat noodles, khao poon, mee kati, or khao piak sen, noodles are needed for the after party to sober up. But most importantly, it’s signified that if you eat noodles, you’ll have a life filled with longevity and happiness. Sabaidee Pe Mai Pe Nong, Ma Khao Gun Der! [Happy New Year friends and family, let’s come together!]”



Pai Yaiprab

Head Chef of White Orchids Thai Cuisine

“For a dish I have around Solar New Year, my folks always made a Kanom Jeen with pineapple red curry. Similar to Pennsylvania dutch pork and sauerkraut, where the pig can’t look from side to side and can only look forward, you can kind of think of having ‘long noodles for a long life’ as a good luck dish around New Years. The kanom jeen noodles are a super-thin (think thinner than angel hair) fermented rice noodle in Thai cuisine that is extruded through a thin strainer into boiling water. It’s spun into little nests and we serve it cold putting the hot savory curry on top. When we were younger, we’d try to stretch the noodle out or un-spin it to make it as long as we could before breaking. We usually have this dish a few times a year due to its tedious undertaking in making.”