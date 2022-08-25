These Delectable CBD Gummies Are Made by Bees

Thrillist: From magazines, design, and publishing to the culinary creative world—how did you end up in the health and wellness space?

Joline Rivera: When I moved to Chicago, the person I was dating at the time was doing a triathlon, and I decided to train for one, too. I had been eating really clean, but the more I trained, the more miserable I felt and I started gaining weight rapidly. I saw four different doctors and each asked things like, “Are you sure you’re being honest about your eating? Are you being honest about how much you're exercising?” It was so frustrating and discouraging. I finally saw a fifth doctor who believed me and ordered an extensive blood test, and we found that I had markers for Parkinson’s, diabetes, and heart disease. I had no idea I had insulin resistance and that I was on my way to Type 2 diabetes.

The doctor didn’t write me an over-the-counter prescription, though—he wrote me a food prescription. I did exactly what the doctor told me and was able to reverse my insulin resistance over time. That was the day it clicked for me: Food is medicine.

How did this realization lead you to cannabis?

While running my own design business, I’ve had my right-hand person, Nellie, who is not only a part of my team but one of my best friends and like a sister. Her dad had been battling cancer, and I knew from reporting on food trends that chefs were cooking with cannabis for health benefits that could offer her dad relief. She agreed it was worth a try, and I got to researching a cannabis chocolate recipe.

A short while after her dad ate a few chocolates, you could see his face and demeanor change. His wife was curious about this obvious shift and ate a chocolate herself, and you could see her relief, too. There was a lightness; such a different energy.