Food & Drink

Red Velvet Kit Kats Let You Have Your Cake, Eat a Candy Bar Too

By Published On 12/13/2016 By Published On 12/13/2016
Red Velvet Kit Kat
Kit Kat/Nina Gonzales/Thrillist

Trending

related

JetBlue Has a New Two-Day Flash Sale with $34 Flights

related

This Map Shows The Most Popular Netflix Show in All 50 States

related

Workouts That Are So Last Year, and What to Do Instead

related

The Best Winter Day-Drinking Bars in Chicago

Kit Kats are delicious chocolate-covered wafers you can easily split in half and share with a friend (but never do). But in order to keep your attention in a crazy world where Oreo now makes a mind-melting candy bar, Kit Kat had to change things up. And change up it did, with new Red Velvet Kit Kat Miniatures, which the sweets-happy Candy Hunting Instagram account discovered.

If you've never had a red velvet cake before, let's break it down: It's chocolate cake dyed with red food coloring (though it does taste a bit different!) that's all decked out in cream cheese frosting. And now those same flavors are available in Kit Kat form! While Candy Hunting says the new Kit Kats won't be out until after Christmas, it looks like you can order them right now from Candy Warehouse (no relation... we don't think).  

We recommend buying 6,500 Red Velvet Kit Kats and filling your car up with them, making sure you'll be at least as cool as this guy.

Sign up here for our daily Thrillist email, and get your fix of the best in food/drink/fun.

Lee Breslouer is a senior writer for Thrillist, and wants you to give him a break. Follow him to breaking off a piece of that Kit Kat bar @LeeBreslouer.

Other Stuff You'll Like

related

READ MORE
William Shatner Is Really Upset About Changes to Toblerone Bars

related

READ MORE
Here's What Happens After Guy Fieri Visits a Restaurant
MailChimp_Oct16

related

READ MORE
Arby's Meat Mountain Now Includes Venison

Clickbait

Stuff You'll Like