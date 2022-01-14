Reducetarianism Is a Totally Doable Approach to Plant-Based Eating

It’s hard to give things up. We’re in the season of restraint and resolutions and relying on sheer will power. And while the idea of helping the environment through a plant-based diet sounds great, the truth is not everyone wants to or is able to afford that lifestyle. But what if there was a movement that isn’t all or nothing? Enter reducetarianism.

Difficult to pronounce but ultimately simple and effective, reducetarianism is the practice of reducing the amount of meat, dairy, and eggs you consume—completely at your own pace. Many cultures already engage in lifestyles similar to reducetarianism. Ethiopian, Nigerian, and Indonesian cuisines are incredibly vegan-friendly, for reasons ranging from accessibility to affordability. But in the U.S., however, meat is at the center of practically every meal. This is where the reducetarian diet comes into play.