12 Regional Snack Foods That Help Define America

W W hen you visit somewhere new, the first thing a local will do is tell you what you absolutely have to eat before you leave. Not just because it’s delicious, but because it will help you understand. That’s because truly iconic regional snacks aren’t just novelty items. They have the power to rally communities together, to inspire dreams, to be stand-ins, in the memory, for the entire experience of home. When someone wants you to taste one, it’s their way of saying: “welcome.”