Restaurant Employees Share Their Craziest Celebrity Sightings

"I gave that table a lot of attention and made sure their drinks never ran dry, their snacks were full, and that I was available whenever they needed something. And they were all friendly and nice. Then Jerry Lee Lewis came in and took a seat at the table. He started off drinking double Bloody Marys, but after two of those, switched to double CC and orange juice. And he was pouring them down. He kept giving me instructions all night, calling me 'baby' and 'sweetheart' and patting me on the ass every chance he got.

"I, being young and naive, was running that patted ass off trying to keep up with Jerry Lee's, 'Baby, get me this,' 'Sweetheart, get my friend there some of this.' Pat pat. At one point he got on stage with the band and sang a few tunes. That gave me a little rest. At the end of the night the club-owner table asked for their bill, and when I brought it, Jerry Lee grabbed it and said, 'I'll take this, honey.' So I gave it to him and he pulled out a wad of bills. There wasn't a lot of change, maybe a few bucks, but I put his change (in the little change tray) on the table beside him and he looked at me and gave a wink as he put the change in his wallet. I smiled and left the table so they could get their stuff together and leave, figuring my tip would be on the table when they left.