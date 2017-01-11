Light bulbs

"I think the hardest thing to do is turn your 'work brain' off so you can just be a guest in someone else's restaurant. The first thing I always notice is if there are light bulbs that need to be changed out. You know you're having a great time when none of your own restaurant alarms go off and you're able to just be a guest." -- Renee Erickson, The Walrus and the Carpenter (Seattle, WA)

Pace of service

"It may sound odd, but I'm not the biggest fan of long, drawn-out tasting menus that go for three to four hours. I like to eat quick, so pace is always something I notice. I've seen everything that could possibly go wrong in a restaurant go wrong. I'm actually pretty low-maintenance in a dinner setting -- I understand everything the team around me is going through to create their experience." -- Gregory Gourdet, Departure (Denver, CO & Portland, OR)