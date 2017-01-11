How to Not Piss Off Your Server

Look, I'm not saying you're an asshole. NO ONE IS SAYING YOU ARE AN ASSHOLE.

All I'm saying is, maybe you wouldn't have clicked into this article if you yourself hadn't been the victim of subpar service at a restaurant and/or tavern at some point in the recent past. And considering most of America's service industry is made up of hard-working, attentive individuals, there might be a reason your table last Tuesday at Applebee's was the culinary equivalent of the Bermuda Triangle.

Simply put: The customer is not always right. In fact, they are usually wrong.

I talked to a gaggle of (anonymous) current service workers to find out what customers are doing the wrong-est so you can avoid the traps and keep your servers in good spirits. A happy server means good service. Can someone get that embroidered and sent to every Waffle House please?