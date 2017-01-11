More Stories of the Worst Customers in Restaurant History

“Anyway, one summer, a couple stores around town got busted for selling alcohol and tobacco to underage customers (thanks, guys), so the company put in place a policy that we had to card everyone for everything unless they looked like a walking corpse. This predictably led to one of the most stressful summers for everyone at the store. This was the summer that I learned that I could not be a drug dealer (not that I wanted to) because I learned you do not want to be the person standing in between people and their fix.

"We had a number of regulars that flipped out when we carded them for trying to buy cigarettes. I get that it's ridiculous for a 50-year-old regular to be carded, but rules are rules. One woman initially thought I was joking, but lost it after I asked for her ID a second time. Turns out she had a habit of driving around town without it and thus didn't have it on her. She yelled at us for about six minutes about how she was never coming back (I still cry that she's not bringing in that sweet $10 a week for her Marlboro Reds) in front of a store full of customers before storming out of the store and peeling out of the parking lot and into traffic. I'm sure a reckless driving and driving without a license ticket is worth making a point about some smokes.