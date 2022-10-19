Whip Up Traditional Indian Pudding Called Kheer for Diwali

Basmati rice simmers in milk infused with saffron and cardamom, filling the entire house with its distinct aroma. My mother is making kheer, a type of dessert similar to rice pudding and often prepared for festivals. As a child in a small town of Madhya Pradesh, India, this scent and dish is inextricably linked to Diwali, one of the biggest Indian festivals. Even still today it reminds me of this holiday.

The name Diwali or Deepawali translates to “row of lights.” The five-day festival marks the victory of good over evil, knowledge over ignorance, and light over darkness. It falls in October or November, depending on the Hindu calendar, when people will light small oil-filled earthen diyas, or lamps, outside their homes to symbolize the inner light and decorate their homes with garlands made of golden-hued marigolds, a flower associated with the sun. Throughout those five days people come together to make feasts featuring dahi wada, or lentil dumplings, served with flavored yogurt, deep-fried noodles called sev, and kheer.

Food is an integral part of festivals in India, and sweets, or mithais, hold a special place because they’re believed to bring joy and good luck. Indian traditions encompass many cultures, each with its own distinct sweets speciality. That means there’s usually a dizzying array of options at festivals like Diwali.

Puddling-style kheer is easy to make and one of the most common special-occasion sweets, not to mention my personal favorite.

A versatile dish, kheer can express the culture, history, and tastes of its maker. To the baseline canvas of milk, sugar, and dry fruits, you can add any spices, grains, fruits, or other ingredients. Want veggies in your kheer? Add stewed pumpkin or carrots. A custard kheer might include fresh fruit like mangoes, peaches, bananas, or apples. Grains span rice or vermicelli, or you can make a gluten-free version with ragi vermicelli. The options are seemingly endless.

I like to make mine with rice, chopped nuts, and rose petals. Rice kheer reminds me of good food, family, the light of earthen lamps filled with oil, and the fragrance of red and yellow marigolds. It reminds me of Diwali.