Rice Krispies Cheeseburger Yield: Makes 1 cheeseburger, 8 inches in diameter and 9 inches tall

Ingredients: Equipment

Large stockpot

Parchment paper

Cheeseburger template

Cooking spray

1 C batch:

8 cups of cereal

6 cups of marshmallows

4 tablespoons of butter

1 E batch:

4 cups of cereal

3 cups of marshmallows

2 tablespoons of butter

6 drops of brown food coloring

1 H batch:

1 cup of cereal

3/4 cup of cereal

1/2 tablespoon of butter

1 drop of orange and 1 drop of yellow food coloring

1 H batch:

1 cup of cereal

3/4 cup of cereal

1/2 tablespoon of butter

3 drops of green food coloring

1 H batch:

1 cup of cereal

3/4 cup of cereal

1/2 tablespoon of butter

3 drops of red food coloring

Special Ingredients

Pearl sugar