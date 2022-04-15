This Creamy Rice Pudding Is a Staple at Portuguese Parties

The dessert section, of course, features the famed custard tarts and many variations of sponge cake, which Carreira says have become industries all their own. But not as well-known is how beloved rice pudding is in Portuguese culture—a comfort food served at parties and weddings across many regions.

“Short-grain rice is cooked gently in milk on the stove, with or without egg yolks,” he writes. “It can be very sweet or just a little, and served either creamier or more set, warm or cold. It is typically decorated with a dusting of ground cinnamon, sometimes with initials or elaborate drawings.”

A second recipe in the book features a rice pudding variation that includes the addition of egg whites, which get whisked into a meringue then broiled on top of the pudding until golden brown.

“I had actually never heard of this and came across this with a friend,” Carreira says. “Instead of just a one-dimensional rice pudding, you end up with extra fluffiness at the top. I’m a very textural person and this recipe has everything: gooey, chewy, creamy, and moist. This has it all.”