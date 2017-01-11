The Insane Diets of Olympic Athletes

Rio 2016! It's a showcase for the triumph of the human spirit, opportunity for the world's top athletes to have all the sex, and a possible looming health disaster of epic proportions. High jump over here for all of Thrillist's coverage of the games, and the games beyond the games.

Olympians. They're just like us! They train nonstop for four years in order to win gold medals... and they eat at McDonald's. OK, maybe just that last part. One of the more surprising things about Olympians are their unconventional diets -- whether it's eating Big Macs at 9am or PB&J burritos. Here are some of the most unexpected eating habits of world-class athletes.