Make This Roast Pumpkin Curry to Celebrate Sri Lankan Immigrant Cuisine

I have a special place for Sri Lankan cuisine in my heart. While it has some similarities to the ways Tamilians eat in India, in Sri Lanka, dishes are robust and laced with spices, with emphasis on techniques and ingredients. And so, I found it evocative to read the description of Point Pedro, a town at the northernmost tip of Sri Lanka, in Cynthia Shanmugalingam’s new cookbook, Rambutan. It transported me to the coastal state Tamil Nadu, an Indian region connected to Sri Lanka’s Jaffna district via the Palk Strait.

“In the large, airy building, some feet away from the black and gold sand, you can still hear the Arabian Sea, ferocious with fish, crabs and catamarans,” she writes. “Beside the shouting in the fish market and above the rice guy with his nineteen different kinds of rice, the vegetable sellers sit cross-legged on a cement floor. Each one is surrounded by beautiful piles of fruit and veg.”

Shanmugalingam is a first-generation Sri Lankan who grew up in Coventry, England in the 1980s. Her parents—dad, a university lecturer, and mom, a factory worker—moved from Sri Lanka in the ’60s. In addition to various office jobs, Shanmugalingam ran street food pop-ups in London for more than 10 years, all of which culminated into a culture-rich Sri Lankan cuisine cookbook.

“While growing up, mum and my grandmother who also lived with us, made Sri Lankan food everyday,” she says. “We ate a lot of ‘rice and curry,’ usually fish or seafood with plain white rice and a lot of vegetables. Sometimes to be modern, they tried their hand at ‘noodles’ which means a kind of Sri Lankan stir fry, or ‘bolognaise’—a kind of spicy beef curry with spaghetti, which was completely delicious.”

Before she wrote Rambutan, Shanmugalingam’s dream was to open a Sri Lankan restaurant. “I felt like there was something to say about being the child of immigrants, caught between two worlds, and giving people a kind of view into my sense of the island,” she says.

In 2020, amid global pandemic quarantines, Shanmugalingam shelved the project temporarily. “Then, with George Floyd news, there was this explosion in conversations about race and representation in lots of areas. It seemed like it was high time for a Sri Lankan to write a cookbook.”

To write Rambutan, Shanmugalingam combined personal and national narratives. She used recipes from her grandmother’s notebook—including a stand-out chicken sodhi curry—as transcribed by her mother, as well as several of her mother’s recipes. She also traversed through the country to learn from locals.

“Sri Lankan mums tend to give you maddening instructions like ‘Cook it until it’s cooked,’” she says. “If you ask, ‘Do I put coconut milk in now?’ they say, ‘Why not? Something new.’” These mothers are stellar chefs, too, helping Shanmugalingam to create a cookbook of shared ideas that represent the diversity of Sri Lankan cuisine.

Rambutan features varied recipes from the island. Some have modern twists, and some are straight-up classics. It’s also the story of how an immigrant kid views their parents’ home.

“It’s full of melancholy and Tamil joy and politics and family and cricket and curries, and I hope it gives the reader just a bit of the same wonder and excitement I’ve had about Sri Lanka all my life,” Shanmugalingam says.

This roast pumpkin curry shows how enterprising home cooks build complex flavors with a relatively short list of ingredients. Plus, it can be made with different types of squash or pumpkin, so global cooks can adapt the recipe to their kitchens.