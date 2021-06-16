Make This Classic Red Velvet Cake to Celebrate Juneteenth

Whether you prefer it in the deepest shade of red, or the hue of ripe strawberries, red velvet cake is a classic on any dessert table. And for Juneteenth, the dessert offers much more than just a satisfaction to your sweet tooth.

June 19, or

Juneteenth

, marks the day in 1865 when Union commander Major General Gordon Granger delivered the news in Galveston, Texas that slavery had been abolished. This news came to Texas over two years after the Emancipation Proclamation had been issued, which ordered all enslaved people in the Confederate states to be free.

Red velvet cake’s relationship to Juneteenth stems from its red color, which according to Adrian Lipscombe, founder of 40 Acres & A Mule Project and owner of Uptowne Cafe & Bakery, actually became popular in the 20th century after a specific red food coloring started being used to give velvet cakes a red makeover.

“The red color it is today was given credit to Adams Extract, a Texas company. Before that, the ‘velvet cake’ was not red. The first color enhancing came from beet root, which was introduced during World War II as a result of rationing of food supplies like sugar,” she says. “The cake that’s the deep red color we have today wasn't necessarily that color before. It was more of a fancy chocolate cake.”

Lipscombe goes on to say that there are many explanations for why the color red is associated with Juneteenth, including it being a reminder of the blood of the enslaved people that were lost. Being from San Antonio, Lipscombe says the cake makes appearances at many of her family’s celebrations, including ones for Juneteenth. In 2019, she even collaborated with other chefs to organize a Juneteenth dinner at the James Beard House.

If you’re celebrating Juneteenth at home or you don’t want to show up empty-handed at the block party this weekend, put your baking skills to work and have a go at making one yourself. But before you go pulling out your apron and cream cheese, consider a few baking tips from Rosie Mayes, author of I Heart Soul Food.

Mayes, who is also the founder of I Heart Recipes, says that the most important part of making the cake is making sure it’s moist. “Growing up, red velvet cake was not my favorite because all of the red velvet cakes that I had were actually on the dry side,” she says. “When I made my own recipe, instead of using lard and shortening, I used vegetable oil to thin out the batter, and I found that the thinner the batter, the more moist the cake was.”

Mayes currently lives in Seattle, but her grandparents were from Baton Rouge, Louisiana, which inspired her to write her cookbook. “Southern cooking is important because it was always a big celebration when my family would get together and we always shared love and stories over food,” she says. “It’s a tradition that I keep on with my son and husband and my family.”

Although Mayes’ recipe calls for food coloring, she recognizes that some people prefer not to use a lot, or any at all, in their red velvet cake and said that using beets will still give you a red cake. “Use as little or as much food coloring as you want,” she says. “I just like a really red, vibrant cake when I make mine.”