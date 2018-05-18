A Drinking Game to Get You Through the Royal Wedding

For many people, the much-ballyhooed upcoming Royal Wedding (for the oblivious, American actress Meghan Markle is marrying British Prince, Harry, last name non-existent) is another media-fueled annoyance, dominating the news cycle.
For us, it's a fine excuse to wake up at the crack of dawn and drink in the name of... well, drinking.
The wedding is being held at St George's Chapel, at Windsor Castle this Saturday (May 19), and live coverage will start on most major American networks starting at 4am ET (the actual wedding starts at noon, across the pond). Is this too early to start drinking? Perhaps. But this is a special occasion. And sometimes, tea just doesn't cut it.
And if you just stay up all night on Friday, it will be late instead of early. Which is better... maybe? At any rate, if you want to drink with purpose, this easy-to-follow drinking game should be the perfect viewing companion to this lovely union of British/American souls.
Cheerio... I guess?
Take a drink if...
1. The announcers mention Suits
2. Prince George cries
3. Prince Charles cries
4. The announcers try on an awkward, faux-British accent
5. Anyone says "across the pond," "cheerio," "teatime," or any other British cliche we used in our intro
6. If you see Fergie, Duchess of Wales
7. If you see Fergie, Duchess of "My Humps"
8. An American actress is present at the wedding... aside from Meghan, obviously.
9. The phrase "storybook romance" is used
10. Elton John is shown, mentioned, or played
11. The announcers talk about football... meaning, soccer
12. Anyone says the word "Pippa."
13. Prince Charles looks goofy (this is subjective, so use your own judgment here)
14. You spot an egregious, blue hat
15. They mention the price of the wedding… and it's more than you've made in the last 10 years
16. Someone mentions Harry's wild past
17. Someone mentions Harry's "Las Vegas incident," specifically
18. Someone arrives on horseback
19. Megan is compared to Kate Middleton
20. The Obamas are there
21. Someone says "Trump," even if they aren't talking about the president.
22. The first kiss has noticeable tongue
23. Something during the vows gets an audible laugh
24. Someone calls the wedding, Meghan, Harry -- or anything, really -- "unconventional."
25. Someone throws up
Finish your drink if...
1. The Spice Girls reunite
2. Ellie Goulding (rumored ex of Harry) shows up and formally objects
3. One of the Spice Girls formally objects
4. There's a Royal streaker
5. The Queen smiles
Finish your drink and someone else's drink if...
1. Prince Harry takes off a mask and is really David Beckham
2. David Beckham shows up, in nothing but tighty whities.
3. A wild carriage horse crashes through the stained glass windows
4. Trump live tweets the wedding.
5. A Prince hologram appears. Specifically, this Prince.
