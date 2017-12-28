Rustic Pâté, After Frank

Ingredients: 1 pound lean pork (I used top round), cut into 1-inch cubes

1/2 pound cooked ham, cut into 1/2-inch cubes

3/4 pound chicken livers, trimmed of fat and membrane

6-8 slices bacon

1 tablespoon butter

1/2 cup shelled, toasted, unsalted pistachios

1/2 cup coarsely chopped shallots

1/2 teaspoon fresh thyme leaves

1 bay leaf, crumbled

1/4 teaspoon ground allspice

1/4 teaspoon freshly grated nutmeg

1/8 teaspoon ground cloves

Pinch of cinnamon

Pinch of cayenne

1/2 cup dry white wine

3/4 ounce Cognac

Freshly ground black pepper

Kosher salt, basic_html