Why Salted Egg Yolk Flavor Deserves All the Hype

I grew up eating salted egg sliced into papaya salad. A bite of the egg alone, which often came from ducks rather than chickens, has a face-scrunching amount of saline. But pair it with the vibrancy of unripe papaya, streaks of Thai chilies, and a little bit of sugar, and the whole dish sings. And it doesn’t just work in papaya salads. Salted eggs, and the yolks specifically, are impressively versatile. Although the name implies a single-note shock of saltiness, the flavor is so much more—buttery, full-bodied, and rich. This is what makes it the perfect ingredient to add to almost anything: coffee, desserts, stir fries, and more. And people stateside are finally catching on. “Even though this flavor is gaining more popularity across America, it has been in Southeast [and East] Asian countries for decades,” says Vinny Nguyen, manager of DaVien Cafe & Dessert in Westminster, California. “Asian Americans are starting to adopt the culture, creating American food items using our heritage ingredients.” DaVien is a Vietnamese cafe specializing in phin-dripped coffee and sweets that range from shaved ice to thick slabs of toast. The salted egg yolks can be found in both drinks and desserts. For the egg coffee, salted egg is whipped into a fluffy topping comparable to an airy custard and poured over the coffee. The toasts also toe the line between savory and sweet: you can opt for an egg lava toast that has a gooey, eggy cheese sauce or the more savory cheese salted egg toast that features strands of pork floss. “The items to go with salted egg are often either sweet or have a more neutral taste because we want the salted egg flavor to stand out when combined with other items,” Nguyen explains.

DaVien is not the only place aware of the magic of coffee with salted egg. In fact, Torani, the syrup brand found in coffee shops and brew counters across the country, crowned salted egg yolk as its flavor of the year for 2022. “Torani has a wide bench of market insight experts and food scientists who are constantly tracking global flavor trends,” explains Stacy Cooper Dent, Torani’s general manager of international business. “Our research uncovered the rising trend of culinary tourism, and eventually discovered its pinnacle, salted egg yolk. Spending more time at home over the last two years, consumers were thirsty for new experiences and increasingly turning to globally inspired cuisines to quench their thirst.” For those hesitant about pumping an egg-flavored syrup into their drinks, Cooper Dent is assuring. “[The flavor] is rich, elusive, and surprisingly, it’s totally approachable,” she says. “It is a combination of sweet and savory, featuring a sweet custard top-note and a surprising umami finish with a deep orange hue.” If you don’t want it in coffee or a cocktail, Cooper Dent suggests a milk shake recipe on Torani’s website.

Or if savory is more your thing, there is Irvins, an exclusive salted egg yolk snack brand founded by Irvin Gunawan. Prior to creating his chips, Gunawan had his own restaurant in Singapore beloved for its saucy salted egg crab dish. “He had excess sauce and just started experimenting with different snacks,” says Jina Wye, the SVP of North America for Irvin’s. “He started making salted egg fish skin, frying it up and coating it with the sauce and those snacks kind of took off on their own.” Gunawan was serving the fish skins as a precursor to meals at his restaurant, but when he realized guests were coming just for the snacks, he saw an opportunity, closed his restaurant, and put all his time and energy into Irvins. The salmon skin coated with lip-smacking salted egg sauce was the beginning, but the brand has since expanded to make potato chips, cassava chips, and rice cracker chips. There is also an original flavor and spicy option. Irvins is now a globally recognized brand available in over two- dozen countries, from the United Arab Emirates to the Netherlands to the Philippines. In the United States, you can find the chips at supermarkets nationwide, including Hawaii and Alaska. The snack company bathes duck eggs in a saltwater bath for 30 days before they’re steamed and tossed with the rest of the proprietary ingredients in an Irvins bag, which includes Thai chilies and curry leaves. “The chip is fully enrobed with all of these ingredients that are coated and baked into it,” Wye explains. Where other chips might roll down a conveyor belt and receive a light misting, each bag of Irvin’s contains identifiable chilies, crunchy curry leaves, and the unmistakable aroma of salted egg. “There’s a buttery taste, as well as soy and garlic powder and a number of seasonings, but the star is definitely the salted egg.” Whether you grew up enjoying salted eggs like me, or have never tried them and have an invested curiosity, there is clearly no better time to enjoy this ingredient than now.

