This Salted Maple Pie Needs to Be on Your Holiday Menu

Maple syrup has long been a breakfast staple, warmed up and drizzled over pancakes and waffles. But maple syrup is having a moment, moving from the breakfast table to the bar to your coffee cup and even the drive-thru. It’s becoming a pretty sexy hobby, too, as people are putting down the knitting needles and tapping maple trees in their backyards.

And as we head into winter, maple has reached the final frontier in your Thanksgiving feast—the pie, more precisely. No longer a topping but a primary ingredient, maple syrup needs to be at the top of your shopping list this holiday season.

“I love that maple syrup’s distinct flavor changes from region to region,” says Lisa Ludwinski, author of cookbook Sister Pie and owner of Sister Pie bakery in Detroit. While we grew up assuming that Grade A syrup is good and Grade B is bad, Ludwinski explains it isn’t that simple. “Grade A offers a more straightforward sugary flavor, while Grade B packs a punch of maple.”

Her salted maple pie—which she bakes with Grade B maple syrup—is an homage to the chess pies of her past. Before opening Sister Pie, she worked at Momofuku’s Milk Bar and Four & Twenty Blackbirds in New York. “Each of these bakeries had their own version of the classic Southern chess pie,” she explains. “The Milk Bar pie has a distinctive brown sugar-cornmeal-oat vibe going on, while Four & Twenty’s salty honey pie is a bold take on sweet-and-salty dessert.”

When it came time to open her own bakery, she created a version all her own, using maple syrup at the star. Along with the maple syrup, Ludwinski uses local heavy cream, eggs, stone-ground yellow cornmeal, and light brown sugar. If you visit Sister Pie on Saturdays, you may even find applewood-smoked bacon paired with each slice. “It’s a match made in pancake breakfast heaven,” she says.

If you’re not in the area, you can try making the pie yourself. First-timers should heed Ludwinski’s advice: “Be patient and follow all the instructions for pauses, rests, and breaks,” she notes. “Maybe that’s good life advice too.”