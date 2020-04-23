Why Every Version of Oakland Is Incredible

Beyond my immediate community here, I’m also grateful for my Internet community. Everyone seems to be talking a lot about bread on Instagram lately, and the two accounts that I find really helpful are @Joseybakerbread, who is making really beautiful step-by-step videos on how to bake and Tartine’s head baker, @JenniferLatham, who has a whole series on how to start a starter. If you just follow their videos, you can make bread, which is so crazy to me, because I never thought I would enter this world. To me, it’s always been so intimidating and impenetrable. I’ve been surrounded by amazing bakers throughout my career, so I used to have the mentality, You know what? I’ll just buy their bread. But last week, I baked my first loaf of sourdough and finally realized, OK, I can do this because I’m doing nothing else.

Time is making a lot of things feel possible in a way that didn’t feel possible before. We are all home to keep an eye on things and give stuff a stir on the stove or turn the bread or feed the starter. The availability of time is often underestimated, especially by people like me who invest in teaching people how to cook. We forget that people don’t have time. I think that because of the pandemic, people are being forced to be creative and cook under a different set of constraints than we normally do. The main constraint right now is availability of ingredients, but because there’s no way about going around it, it’s forcing us all to practice. Practice is the number one thing that makes you a better cook. If nothing else, I think we are all going to have more confidence in the kitchen when those constraints are lifted. I believe that constraint leads to creativity, and we’re seeing that, too.

I got a phone call on the podcast from a woman who was struggling to get her focaccia to proof, so she put it in the dryer where it was warm and cozy. I love that kind of thinking. Restaurant cooks don’t have everything in the world at their disposal, it’s just that we’re pushed to think outside of the typical boundaries of what home cooks think is possible.