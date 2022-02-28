How This Cannabis Sauce Company Is Carrying on a Family Legacy
Tess Melody Taylor of Saucy takes us on a bud and BBQ trip through Los Angeles.
Among the many creative new businesses launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, the weed industry’s answer to Heinz was born. Saucy is an infused condiment brand that launched in the California market in April 2021with a Texas-style BBQ sauce, hot sauce, and a lemony herbal vinaigrette that doubles as a marinade.
Saucy’s founder, Tess Melody Taylor, formulated her sauces with family recipes and kitchen tricks handed down from her grandfather.
“My grandfather was born into a sharecropping family in Waco, Texas, in 1927,” Taylor. says “At 16, he headed to California in search of a better life, and he became a top chef in the Navy for Admirals. His cooking was famous, but he was best known for his cool demeanor, kind spirit, and commitment to the National and Virginia chapters of the NAACP. Food is both communal and generational—Saucy is his legacy.”
In addition to developing recipes and working on expansion into new states, Taylor hosts intimate infused dinners, and—no surprise here—she enjoys seeking out the best in Los Angeles dining. We couldn’t think of a better guide to LA cannabis, as well as the best BBQ, oysters, and more to satisfy any subsequent munchies.
Where to shop for cannabis in LA
Gorilla RX
“Kika Keith and her daughter are pillars of their community, and Gorilla RX’s success is attributed to their fly style, commitment to bringing others up with them, and advocacy work for an equitable cannabis industry. It is just good karma cycling around and through them. I visited the shop the day of their grand opening and asked my budtender, Cesar, if working at a Black woman-owned dispensary felt different, to which he replied, ‘Better taste; better vision.’”
Sweet Flower
“With five—soon to be six—locations throughout the LA metro, Sweet Flower is a convenient option with a well-curated menu of some of the best, most innovative products on the market. The buyer, Michelle Mendoza, does an awesome job featuring diverse founders and interesting small businesses on the shelves. Sweet Flower is also Chelsea Handler approved.”
What to try cannabis in LA
Dose of Saucy XL Roadies
“Our delicious, vegan, sugar-free, and gluten-free condiments are a really easy way to infuse any meal, whether cooked at home or in a takeout box. We have 2 dosing options for Roadies—1-ounce packets at 5 milligrams and 25 milligrams. You can’t go wrong with the new hot sauce: expect savory, spicy, and a little sweet in every Southern-inspired bite.”
SF Roots Flower & Pre-Rolls
“I love this brand because of their commitment to the community and how they exemplify overcoming the collective struggles of this industry. The Bay is just built differently in the best way possible, and I am so glad I can enjoy some of the best weed California has to offer in LAl, too. SF Roots was one of the first legally licensed Social Equity operations in San Francisco.”
Where to eat in LA when the munchies hit
Gusto Green
“Just, wow. The food, ambiance, professional yet personable staff make this an incredible dining experience. This restaurant sits on the bottom floor of an impeccably decorated seven story building in DTLA that houses hundreds of people working in cannabis. Chef Max has a largely plant-based and just-complex-enough menu that features some hemp-infused items (and the short rib paired perfectly with our BBQ sauce). I can’t wait to try literally everything.”
Broad Street Oyster Co
“This restaurant is highly acclaimed and for good reason. They never skimp on the lobster for their rolls, and it is worth considering adding uni and/or caviar on top. The oysters are fresh, meaty, and delicious. Pro tip: Be sure to order ahead to avoid the perpetually long line.”
Bludso’s
“It is so difficult to find good ribs and brisket in LA, and if someone tells you that it is, they are probably not from the South. I can attest that Bludso’s is, hands down, the best BBQ in LA. This restaurant pays homage to their Texas roots, and their hot links live rent free in my mind. I feature them in Saucy’s photo shoots and bring their food to dispensary retail staff as a thank you often.”
Dulan’s
“The Soul Food at Dulan’s is otherworldly, and this establishment has proudly served its community since 1975. They have great combo specials with healthy portions; you always feel like you’re getting a home-cooked meal. I love the oxtails, collard greens, red beans, cabbage, candied yams, and…just everything. And treat yourself to the cake!”
Where to enjoy your high
Runyon Canyon to the Hollywood Sign
“It’s super basic and touristy, and I’m fairly certain half of the ‘Overheard in LA’ posts were the result of eavesdropping on this trail, but it is an efficient and challenging workout, great people watching, and the fruit stands at the bottom are the best part. It also happens to be in the same neck of the woods as Bludso’s—perfect for enjoying a post-links sesh.”
Malibu Creek State Park
“I highly recommend eating, hiking, and swimming at the beautiful Malibu Creek State Park during or after your sesh. It’s not too far from Broad Street Oyster Co., so bring a cooler with ice for a second round of oysters.”