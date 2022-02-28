How This Cannabis Sauce Company Is Carrying on a Family Legacy

Among the many creative new businesses launched during the COVID-19 pandemic, the weed industry’s answer to Heinz was born. Saucy is an infused condiment brand that launched in the California market in April 2021with a Texas-style BBQ sauce, hot sauce, and a lemony herbal vinaigrette that doubles as a marinade.

Saucy’s founder, Tess Melody Taylor, formulated her sauces with family recipes and kitchen tricks handed down from her grandfather.

“My grandfather was born into a sharecropping family in Waco, Texas, in 1927,” Taylor. says “At 16, he headed to California in search of a better life, and he became a top chef in the Navy for Admirals. His cooking was famous, but he was best known for his cool demeanor, kind spirit, and commitment to the National and Virginia chapters of the NAACP. Food is both communal and generational—Saucy is his legacy.”

In addition to developing recipes and working on expansion into new states, Taylor hosts intimate infused dinners, and—no surprise here—she enjoys seeking out the best in Los Angeles dining. We couldn’t think of a better guide to LA cannabis, as well as the best BBQ, oysters, and more to satisfy any subsequent munchies.