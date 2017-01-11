Food & Drink

Hey Preppy, the 'Saved by the Bell' Restaurant Is Going Nationwide

If you are anything like everyone else between the ages of 18 and 30, you probably watched a lot of Saved by the Bell in the morning before school. So obviously, you envied Chicagoans and their seemingly magical, wildly popular Saved by the Bell-themed pop-up restaurant, Saved by the Max.

Well, we have some great news for you, straight from the mouth of Mr. Belding himself: The pop-up is not only extending its stay in Chicago, it's also going on a nationwide tour in 2017... unlike Zack Attack, which fizzled in the immediate aftermath of "Friends Forever" and canceled its road show.

We're so excited! We're so excited! We're so... scared (we won't get reservations).

The dates and exact locations are unknown at the moment, but major cities (New York, LA, Boise, etc.) are a safe bet to land Saved by the Max after it leaves Chicago on May 6th. 

Till then, you can enjoy these photographs of the Chi original and dream of a date with Lisa Turtle. Or maybe Violet Bickerstaff, who we're sure really blossomed after Screech went to jail.

Saved by the bell cafe
Saved by the bell cafe
saved by the bell
