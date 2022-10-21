Make Frankie Gaw’s Scallion Pancakes for Someone You Truly Love

In First Generation, Gaw explores how food connects us to family, memory, and identity. It has recipes and techniques Gaw learned from his parents and grandparents, who emigrated from Taipei, Taiwan to Cincinnati in 1985. These include step-by-step guides to folding wonton and shumai dumplings, plus a six-page spread on how to hot pot.

There are also innovative recipes that reflect Gaw’s Taiwanese-Midwestern culinary point of view. Take his enchanting Cinnamon Toast Crunch Butter Mochi, or a Scallion Mac and “Cheese” made creamy with cashews instead of dairy and influenced by childhood pilgrimages to suburban Olive Gardens.

The ability to represent and embrace all facets of his identity in this book is exciting, Gaw says. “When I was growing up and seeing Asian cookbooks, [it seemed like] you had an Asian cookbook if you were a historical, canonical expert of an entire cuisine.” First Generation occupies a different point on the continuum.

Gaw views his work less conventional. “I don’t consider myself a chef and I don’t consider myself an expert in Taiwanese food,” he says. “My experience with Taiwanese food is through the lens of my grandparents and what they cooked for me in our suburban Ohio house… But I think there is validity in stories that are based on personal experiences. I very much wanted to represent that side of Taiwanese food and culture: the immigrant experience, that Asian-American lens.”

One of the only Asian kids in his classes at school, Gaw recalls embracing mainstream white American culture to try to fit in. Gushers were his preferred supermarket snack, and he relished trips to McDonald’s and Skyline Chili. Meanwhile, at home, his favorite food was his grandma’s steamed pork bao.

There’s nothing inherently irreconcilable about loving McDonald’s and pork bao in equal measure. But it can certainly feel that way, especially if it doesn’t seem like everyone else values immigrant cultures or is navigating similar terrain.