Eating Spicy Food Will Make You Live Longer

Good news, lovers of salsas, chiles, and anything/everything involving Sriracha: not only is what you're eating delicious, it's also going to make you live longer!
A new study published by the BMJ shows that eating foods like chili peppers can be greatly beneficial to your health. Researchers looked at questionnaire results from a China Kadoorie Biobank study of about 500,000 participants from 2004-2008, and saw that those who ate spicy foods a couple days a week had a 10% lower risk of death compared with those who had spicy meals less frequently. People who ate spicy food 3-7 days a week saw a 14% lower risk.
The study also found that the consumption of spicy food led to lowers risks of cancer, heart disease, and respiratory disease.
According to Time, there's still more research to be done before a solid case can be made for spicy food being protective against death, but Lu Qi, associate professor at the Harvard School of Public Health and author of the study, says the findings are valuable and "It appears that increasing your intake moderately, just to 1-2 or 3-5 times a week, shows very similar protective effect... Just increase moderately. That’s maybe enough."
Ghost peppers for everyone!
