How Does Sean Brock Make His Gluten-Free Biscuits So Damn Delicious?

When Sean Brock opened Joyland’s dining room this spring, there were plenty of ways to find joy. The retro aesthetic of bright, primary colors that channels our childhood, for one. Burgers made with beef from a sustainable Tennessee farm, for another. The most surprising element of joy, though? The gluten-free biscuits.

The Nashville restaurant, which opened at the onset of the pandemic and offered takeout for its first year, is an homage to old school fast food joints. It’s a fast-casual concept with a menu of highly executed classics like hamburgers, fried chicken, and plenty of biscuits including biscuit sandwiches stuffed with pimento cheese and fried chicken. While gluten-free offerings might seem like an afterthought at some restaurants, at Joyland it was paramount that the treats without gluten be just as crave-worthy.

Part of the reason why was personal. Brock’s relationship with gluten changed when he was diagnosed with the autoimmune disease myasthenia gravis (MG) in 2016. He completely omitted it from his diet for a year but has since found ways to occasionally eat it—not easy when you’ve spent your whole life studying, preparing, and eating southern classics.

“I wouldn’t say I’m strictly gluten-free,” Brock says. “I save my gluten for pizza.” He discovered that he wasn’t alone. There were members of the Joyland team who also ate a gluten-free diet, or were related to people who do. So they devoted a good chunk of their energy and time into the research and development of gluten-free items.

Gluten restriction or not, Brock can’t imagine life without a buttermilk biscuit. So priority number one was finding a perfect substitute for the real deal. This task proved to be difficult. “We’re such perfectionists, and you get used to things the way you like them and recreating that same experience without gluten inspires us to push even harder,” he says.

Brock and his team brought in easel-sized Post-it notes to their kitchen and filled two walls with formulas. It took months of tweaking and playing around with five different flours and starches. “So if you do the math, the combination of flours and starches, it’s never ending,” he laughs.